Schumer: Proposed infrastructure deal would bring jobs, billions in funding

WASHINGTON (WETM/WFFF/AP) — Billions of dollars in funding could be coming to New York as President Biden’s infrastructure proposal heads to the U.S. House of Representatives. The nearly $1 trillion bill was passed in the Senate 67-32, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Senate Democrats.

The infrastructure package is a cornerstone of the White House’s domestic agenda, and the Senate approved this first procedural step by a 67-32 margin. All 48 Senate Democrats, 17 Republicans, and two independents voted to pass it.

One of those two independents is Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the chair of the Senate Budget Committee. If the infrastructure bill fails, he wants to add its contents into a larger $3.5 trillion spending plan focusing on things like child care and education. “I think it will be the most significant step forward for working families since FDR in the 1930s and the New Deal,” Sanders said.

The bill “delivers huge for New York and will advance critical projects,” said Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. “The bipartisan infrastructure deal will be a building and jobs boon for critical New York needs from Plattsburgh to Jamestown, and everywhere in between.”

“Whether it’s critical bridge or highway repairs, safety improvements at our airports or for water systems, this deal represents massive investments that will rebuild and revive the Empire State’s infrastructure. From clean drinking water to upgraded sewer to repairing bridges and highways, there is more work to be done, but billions are on the way to move on it and create good jobs while advancing critical projects.”

As currently written, the infrastructure package includes $550 billion in new spending. The largest single piece of the new spending is $110 for roads and bridges. The next largest line items are electrical infrastructure, passenger and freight train service, and broadband infrastructure. The remainder of the bill consists of previously approved spending.

A bipartisan group of 21 senators has been meeting since June to work on the infrastructure bill. Both of New Hampshire’s SenatorsSens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen—are among those lawmakers. According to Hassan, “As we recover from the pandemic, this bill will help fix America’s roads, bridges, and highways while also building the infrastructure of a modern economy.” She mentioned climate change and cyber-security among the priorities she hears about daily from her constituents.

The package would be paid for in a variety of ways, including $205 billion in unused COVID-19 relief funds. A February auction of wireless frequencies necessary for 5G cell phone service netted $67 billion, and that would be the second-largest share of the funding.

Schumer has pointed out that the plan would include no tax hikes on anyone making less than $400,000 per year. “It’s time for everyone to get to yes,” he said. “Senators should be on notice that the Senate may stay in session through the weekend in order to finish the bill.” He detailed the “federal pot” as it relates to funding that New York will receive for transit, passenger rail, highways, airports, and water:

Highways

$11.5 billion for the usual reauthorization apportionments

$142 million for EV charging infrastructure

$1.9 billion from a new vehicular bridge repair formula program

Airports

Nationally, $25 billion; $937,030,865 for New York.

Airport Name Total Albany International $28,662,945 Plattsburgh International $7,634,940 Columbia County $1,480,000 Saratoga County $1,480,000 Floyd Bennett Memorial $1,480,000 Schenectady County $1,480,000 Adirondack Regional $1,480,000 Fulton County $790,000 Ticonderoga Municipal $550,000 Piseco $550,000 Lake Placid $550,000 Malone-Dufort $550,000 Syracuse Hancock International $27,339,820 Ogdensburg International $5,101,240 Watertown International $5,084,660 Massena International-Richards Field $1,480,000 Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field $1,480,000 Griffiss International $1,480,000 Oswego County $790,000 Cortland County-Chase Field $790,000 Hamilton Municipal $790,000 Greater Rochester International $27,038,025 Penn Yan $1,480,000 Perry-Warsaw $790,000 Finger Lakes Regional $790,000 Dansville Municipal $790,000 Genesee County $790,000 Canandaigua $790,000 Westchester County $22,597,580 New York Stewart International $12,499,175 Orange County $790,000 Sullivan County International $790,000 Warwick Municipal $790,000 Joseph Y Resnick $790,000 Hudson Valley Regional $790,000 Long Island MacArthur $21,595,630 Republic $3,735,000 Francis S Gabreski $1,480,000 East Hampton $1,480,000 Brookhaven $1,480,000 Elizabeth Field $550,000 Bayport Aerodrome $550,000 John F Kennedy International $294,682,575 La Guardia $150,008,970 Elmira/Corning Regional $8,555,765 Ithaca Tompkins Regional $7,151,415 Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field $5,143,250 Corning-Painted Post $790,000 Tri-Cities $790,000 Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field $790,000 Sidney Municipal $790,000 Albert S. Nader Regional $790,000 Lt Warren Eaton $790,000 Cattaraugus County-Olean $790,000 Hornell Municipal $550,000 Buffalo Niagara International $37,509,535 Niagara Falls International $7,532,740 Chautauqua County/Dunkirk $790,000 Chautauqua County/Jamestown $790,000 NY Total $937,030,865

Rail

Purpose Amount Objective(Sub-Account) Notes Account Amtrak -National Network $16 Billion $16B for Amtrak national capital backlog needs $688 million: will save NYS its contribution to replacing the Amtrak railcars that operate upstate. Amtrak National Network Grant Account Amtrak -Northeast Corridor (NEC) $6 billion $6B for Amtrak NEC capital backlog ($3B for sole use, and $3B shared use capital renewal backlog) Some will go to Gateway Amtrak NEC Grant Account Northeast Corridor Modernization $24 billion $24B for NEC modernization through NECC Connect 2035 backlog/improvements plan These are competitive grants that Gateway, Metro-North Penn Access, and East River Tunnels can compete for Fed-State Partnership Grant Program (NEC set-aside) Intercity passenger rail $12 billion $12B for development of corridor services (new/ upgraded, including high speed rail) Fed-State Partnership Grant Program (non-NEC set-aside) Total $59 billion

Water

Tens of billions for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund that can be used for grants or to forgive loans so that New York State can ensure communities have the clean drinking water they deserve

$10 billion carve out within the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund for PFAS, 1,4-Dioxane, and other emerging contaminants to help communities statewide

Billions for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund that can be utilized by New York communities to address sewer overflow and other wastewater issues

The White House released a summary of the total spending from the bill on Wednesday.

$110 billion for roads and bridges. The $40 billion for bridges is the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the Interstate highway system

$39 billion for public transit. The money would be used to modernize bus and subway fleets and bring new service to communities. That’s about $10 billion less than senators negotiating the agreement had originally designated.

$66 billion for passenger and freight rail. The money would be used to reduce Amtrak’s maintenance backlog, improve Amtrak’s 457-mile-long Northeast Corridor as well as other routes and make safety improvements to rail grade crossings.

$7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging stations, which the administration says is critical to accelerating the use of electric vehicles to curb climate change.

$5 billion for the purchase of electric school buses and hybrids, reducing reliance on school buses that run on diesel fuel.

$17 billion for ports and $25 billion for airports to reduce congestion and address maintenance backlogs.

$55 billion for water and wastewater infrastructure, including funding to replace all of the nation’s service lines using lead pipe.https://interactives.ap.org/embeds/nXtiL/22/

$65 billion to expand broadband access, a particular problem for rural areas and tribal communities. Most of the money would be made available through grants to states.

$21 billion to clean up superfund and brownfield sites, reclaim abandoned mine land and cap obsolete gas wells.

$73 billion for modernizing the nation’s electric grid and expanding the use of renewable energy.

And here’s a breakdown of pay-fors in a Republican summary of the plan: