SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Department of Public Health announced its vaccine POD schedule for the month of March Tuesday. Walk-ins are welcome at all locations, for both primary vaccines and booster shots.

Locations:

Proctors Theatre, in the Key Bank room, Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the Greenmarket. Address: 432 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12305

SUNY Schenectady, in Elston Hall, Mondays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Address: 78 Washington Ave, Schenectady, NY 12305

Schenectady Inner City Ministry, Thursdays starting March 3, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Address: 837 Albany Street, Schenectady, NY 12307



Though it is not required, you can make an appointment for vaccines at any of the above PODs online. Schenectady County officials would like to remind residents that free COVID-19 testing is also available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the County’s community testing site, 600 McClellan Street. Walk-ins are welcome at that site as well.

Free at-home test kits are available at many County Departments. You can find those at all nine branch libraries, the Department of Motor Vehicles, and the County Office Building, to name a few.