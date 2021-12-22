Schenectady County updates COVID isolation and quarantine guidance

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County has updated their COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidance. Schenectady County Public Health Services (SCPHS) is asking residents who receive a positive COVID test result to immediately begin isolating, review the toolkit and begin the contact tracing process.

The toolkit provides updated Affirmation of Isolation and Affirmation of Quarantine documents, available in English and Spanish, for residents who have tested positive for or been exposed. The forms can be used as isolation or quarantine releases or for NY Paid Family Leave COVID claims instead of official isolation and quarantine orders from SCPHS.

“As the pandemic continues, we want to remind residents of the resources available to them,” said Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich. “If you or someone you know tests positive for COVID-19, we ask that you view the toolkit, start identifying those around you that may have been exposed and also follow the other steps provided on the website. Working together we can keep our friends and families safe and healthy this holiday season and beyond.”

To streamline communications, SCPHS asks residents who have questions about isolation or quarantine to access the toolkit first before calling. Residents who still have questions can call (518) 386-2824, option 4, and leave a detailed message. SCPHS staff will return the call as soon as possible.

The toolkit can be viewed on the Schenectady County website.