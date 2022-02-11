SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County will be distributing at-home COVID-19 tests to county offices starting on Monday, February 14. The tests will then be available to county residents.

“We want to make sure our residents have the tools they need to keep themselves safe and healthy as we continue to navigate through the pandemic,” said Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature. “Increasing access to these free take-home tests can help residents and families know their status sooner in the event they were exposed to or have symptoms of COVID-19. Knowing your status can help slow the spread of the virus in our community.”

The county said it received the test kits from New York State and had distributed previous shipments to local schools, municipalities, daycare providers, shelters and volunteer fire departments. Over 5,000 at-home test kits last were also distributed at five locations throughout the county on February 5.

Residents can visit and request free at-home COVID-19 tests for these locations:

The front desk on the Schenectady County Office Building at 620 State Street

Schenectady County Clerk’s Office at 620 State Street

Schenectady County DMV at 2025 State Street

All nine of the county’s branch libraries. You can visit the Schenectady County Public Library website for locations and hours.

All county-run COVID vaccine POD sites. You can visit the Schenectady County website for locations and hours.

Schenectady County’s COVID-19 testing site at 600 McClellan Street, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Starting February 22, hours are 9 a.m. to noon.

Human Resources/Civil Service Office at 620 State Street

Finance Department at 620 State Street

County Manager’s Office at 620 State Street

WIC Office at 650 Franklin Street, Suite 200

Glendale Home at 59 Hetcheltown Road in Glenville

Schenectady County Veteran Affairs Office at 797 Broadway

Schenectady County Senior & Long Term Care Services at 107 Nott Terrace, Suite 305

Schenectady County Job Training Agency at 797 Broadway

Office hours for each department are available on the Schenectady County website.