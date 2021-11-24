Schenectady County reports 4 new COVID deaths

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County has reported four new COVID-19 deaths on November 24. The deaths were a woman in her 40s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s.

According to the latest data from the Schenectady County COVID dashboard, there have been a total of 187 deaths since the pandemic began. Of those deaths, 39.39% had been fully vaccinated, while 60.61% had not been vaccinated.

As of November 21, there are 363 active cases and 44 are currently hospitalized. There are 102,947 fully vaccinated Schenectady County residents, which is 67% of the county population.

According to the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 Tracker, Schenectady County has a 5.9% 7-day test positive average. You can see the test results for every county on the New York State COVID tracker website.

The full breakdown of COVID statistics is available on the Schenectady County COVID dashboard.