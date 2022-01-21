Schenectady County opens COVID testing site to all residents

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County has opened its Ellis Medicine’s McClellan Street Health Center COVID-19 testing site to all county residents. The testing site was initially set up to provide school-related testing for students, their families and employees.

After a few weeks of testing, county officials determined it could be opened to all county residents. The site opened on January 4 and has conducted 1,750 tests so far.

“Testing is such an important resource as we continue to navigate through the pandemic,” said Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature. “If you or someone you know has been exposed to COVID or has symptoms we encourage you to get tested. Knowing your status can help slow the spread of the virus in our community.”

The site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents can also report positive COVID results from an at-home test on the Schenectady County website.

The test site is run by Schenectady County Public Health Services. Appointments are available on the Schenectady County website.

