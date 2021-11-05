Schenectady County offering COVID vaccines to children ages 5-11

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County Public Health Services (SCPHS) will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 to 11 years old. The first vaccine POD offering Pfizer doses for kids is on November 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Karen B. Johnson (Central) Library in Schenectady.

The Pfizer vaccine was recently approved for children 5 to 11 years old by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State Department of Health.

“Between 25 and 30 percent of all current active cases in Schenectady County are in people under

the age of 18,” said Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich. “Vaccination offers the best protection for all age groups from serious illness, hospitalization and death associated with COVID-19.”

A limited number of vaccines for kids will be available on November 6. Appointments are required and can be made online on the Schenectady County website. Children who receive a vaccine at the POD will be signed up for their second dose at the same location 21 days later.

Starting on Monday, vaccines for kids will be available at all regularly scheduled county PODs. Primary, secondary and booster shots are also available at all PODs.

November SCPHS POD schedule

Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Karen B. Johnson (Central) Library, McChesney Room

Mondays, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at SUNY Schenectady, Elston Hall

Thursdays (not 11/11 or 11/24), 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Schenectady Inner City Ministry

SCPHS is also working with schools to offer vaccine PODs to children 5-11 years after school hours.

“Our kids have lost enough classroom time during the pandemic,” said Ostrelich. “One of

the significant benefits to vaccination is that fully vaccinated individuals who have no symptoms are

not required to quarantine when exposed to a COVID positive case. This increases the likelihood that

students can remain in school without gaps in learning.”

The county has administered over 35,000 vaccine doses since December 2020 at community PODs. More information about the vaccination PODs is on the Schenectady County website.