Schenectady code enforcement officer tests positive for COVID-19

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On November 24, Schenectady County Public Health was notified that a City of Schenectady Code Enforcement Officer tested positive for COVID-19. They immediately began proper contact tracing in accordance with their guidelines, the mayor’s office says.

Schenectady County Public Health has notified any individual who may need to quarantine or be tested. The Bureau of Code Enforcement will remain open by appointment only and essential Code Enforcement operations will continue as needed.