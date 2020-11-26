SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On November 24, Schenectady County Public Health was notified that a City of Schenectady Code Enforcement Officer tested positive for COVID-19. They immediately began proper contact tracing in accordance with their guidelines, the mayor’s office says.
Schenectady County Public Health has notified any individual who may need to quarantine or be tested. The Bureau of Code Enforcement will remain open by appointment only and essential Code Enforcement operations will continue as needed.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Schenectady code enforcement officer tests positive for COVID-19
- CDC considering shortening quarantine time for COVID-19 exposure
- UAlbany men’s, women’s hoops return to practice
- Stillwater’s Peacock signs on to play soccer at Arkansas State
- Schenectady County reports spike in COVID-19 infection rate