Two COVID-19 cases confirmed in Saratoga County

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Health officials say two individuals in Saratoga County have been positively diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus. The infected individuals are quarantined and receiving support from the city and county.

The city of Saratoga Springs on Saturday released a statement addressing local coronavirus infections.

The statement from the city says it has extensively prepared for potentially identifying, quarantining, and monitoring infected individuals. Saratoga Springs emergency responders are educated on proper management of suspected cases to protect both care providers and patients.

The city’s statement details a plan of action to minimize the potential spread of respiratory illnesses like the coronavirus:

Stay home if you do not feel well

Avoid people who are sick

Wash your hands with soap and hot water or 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer for at least 20 seconds

Cough and sneeze into tissues, then throw the tissue away

Disinfect objects and surfaces

