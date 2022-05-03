SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Hospital is tightening its visitation policies due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Saratoga County and among patients and staff. Patients can now only designate one person per day to visit between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The hospital said it will allow compassionate exceptions to the updated policy, determined by the patient’s care team on a case-by-case basis. Officials said this change will also enable the hospital to continue to meet the non-COVID healthcare needs of the community.

“We are feeling the impact at Saratoga Hospital. Our COVID-related admissions are up dramatically, and more staff are sidelined because of positive test results,” said Dr. Richard Falivena, vice president and chief medical and physician integration officer.

Saratoga County is listed as having a “high” level of infection. Falivena said although hospitalization rates are high, the combination of vaccination rates and weaker COVID variants has helped prevent serious illness and death. He urges residents to:

Get vaccinated and boosted

Wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, in areas where COVID-19 rates are high

Get tested if you were exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms

Stay home if you’re sick

Talk with your healthcare provider

“As a hospital and a community, we must acknowledge that COVID-19 is not done with us yet,” said Falivena. “We have the tools to prevent and reduce the spread of this disease, and it’s time to deploy them again—together.”

Saratoga Hospital has separate visitation guidelines for certain departments, including the Behavioral Health Unit, Emergency Department, Mother/Baby Unit, Radiation Oncology Center, and Surgical Services. Those visitation policies can be found on the Saratoga Hospital website.