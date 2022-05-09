BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County is holding a second booster COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, May 12. Officials said Moderna will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Pfizer will be available from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The clinic will be held at Saratoga County Public Health at 6012 County Farm Road in Ballston Spa. The vaccines are free and no proof of insurance is required. However, an appointment is required.

Second booster eligibility

Those 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised can get a second booster dose using Moderna (18+) or Pfizer (12+) at least 4 months after the first booster dose.

All adults 50 years and older regardless of health status can get a second booster using Moderna or Pfizer at least 4 months after the first booster dose.

People between ages 18 and 49 regardless of health status who received Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine as both their primary series dose and booster dose can get a second booster dose using Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 4 months after the first booster.

To make an appointment, you can visit the Saratoga County website. You can also call (518) 584-7460 for assistance.