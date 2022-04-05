BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County Public Health Services announced Tuesday the Community Testing Site in Malta has moved to the County Public Safety Building at 6012 County Farm Road in Ballston Spa. Quadrant Biosciences will provide testing at the new location on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Appointments are required. To schedule online, visit the Saratoga County website. Click on the COVID-19 Testing button and then the “Testing in Saratoga County” button.

Upon arrival, residents must park in the COVID testing spots and call the testing number printed on the signs. Do not walk directly into the building.