Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services announced that there are 398 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saratoga County as of Sunday, and 6 of those individuals are hospitalized at this time.

Efforts to reopen:

The state has released its plan for reopening. It includes metrics that regions must meet before reopening can begin. The metrics can be found here.

Saratoga County is stressing that businesses cannot reopen until an Executive Order from the Governor allows it.

The County reportedly continues to take action to address the Governor’s plan to reopen New York, working with the other counties in the region to reach the metrics. Once the reopening begins, it will take place in phases, and not all businesses will be allowed to reopen right away. The phases are outlined here.

Data Dashboard enhanced

The dashboard now includes more comprehensive information and charts on positive cases. A link to the data dashboard, which is updated on weekdays, can be found at the top of the Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services’ COVID-19 website, located here.

