Saratoga County announces upcoming COVID vaccine clinics

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Public Health Services department (SCPHS) is holding the following free community COVID-19 vaccination clinics:

Tuesday, September 14: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic 4PM-6PM at Stewart’s Shops, 214 Guideboard Rd, Halfmoon

Thursday, September 16: First DoseModerna Vaccine Clinic 1PM to 3PM at St Michaels Church, 80 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls

Friday, September 17: Second and Third Dose Pfizer Vaccine Clinic 9:30AM to 11:30AM and 1:30PM to 3:30PM at Saratoga County Public Safety Building, 6012 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa. Third dose for severely immunocompromised only.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is a two-dose series authorized for use in individuals ages 12 and older. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is a two-dose series authorized for use in individuals ages 18 and older. The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is a single dose series authorized for use in individuals ages 18 and older.

Important information about Third Dose Clinics:

Third Dose Vaccine Clinics are by appointment only. Those attending a Third Dose Vaccine Clinic should make an appointment at a clinic offering the same vaccine as they received for their first two series. For example, if someone received a Pfizer vaccine for dose one and two, they would then register for a Third Dose Pfizer Vaccine Clinic.

Third Dose Vaccine Clinics are reportedly offered only to those who are severely immunocompromised who have previously received two doses with the second dose given at least 28 days prior as shown by a valid vaccination card. Severely immunocompromised people include those who meet the following 3rd dose eligibility criteria established by CDC:

Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies;

Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy;

Receipt of CAR-T cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy);

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome);

Advanced or untreated HIV infection;

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.

The vaccines are free and no proof of insurance is required. Pre-registration is required only for third dose clinics and minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines administered by Saratoga County Public Health Services, call (518) 584-7460 Extension 8327 or visit the Public Health’s COVID-19 webpage.