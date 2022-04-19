BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County is holding a COVID-19 second dose booster vaccination clinic on Thursday, April 21. Moderna will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Pfizer will be available from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The clinic is being held at Saratoga County Public Health at 6012 County Farm Road, in Ballston Spa.

An appointment is required for this clinic, which can be made on Saratoga County’s website. The vaccines are free, and no proof of insurance is required.

Second dose booster eligibility:

Those age 12 and over who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may choose to receive a second booster dose using Moderna or Pfizer at least four months after their first booster dose.

All adults ages 50 and up regardless of health may choose to receive a second booster dose using Moderna or Pfizer at least four months after their first booster dose.

People ages 18-49 who received a J&J shot as both their primary vaccine dose and booster dose may receive a second booster dose using the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least four months after the first J&J booster.

If you need help booking an appointment, you can call Saratoga County at (518) 584-7460. You may also visit the federal vaccination website or call (800) 232-0233 to find primary vaccination or first-booster vaccination.