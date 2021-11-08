Saratoga County announces COVID vaccine clinics for kids 5-11, booster clinics for seniors

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County has announced upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11. The county also announced upcoming booster clinics for seniors.

Upcoming COVID vaccine clinics for kids 5-11

November 9, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Saratoga County Public Safety Building. Pfizer is available for kids 5-11 years old who reside or attend school in Saratoga County. Registration required.

November 10, 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Saratoga County Public Safety Building. Pfizer is available for kids 5-11 years old who reside or attend school in Saratoga County. Registration required.

At the clinic, the child should be accompanied by their parent or guardian. Only one parent or guardian can enter the clinic at a time. If the child is unaccompanied, a written consent form signed by the parent or guardian must be presented at the time of the vaccination. The consent form is available on the clinic registration page.

Upcoming booster shot clinics for seniors

November 9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Galway Fire Department. Pfizer is available for those age 65 and older. To be eligible, seniors must have received their second dose of Pfizer on or before May 9. Those who received Moderna or Johnson and Johnson are not eligible for this clinic. Registration is preferred. Limited, same day walk-in appointments will also be available.

November 10, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Saratoga County Public Safety Building. Moderna Booster is available for those age 65 and older. To be eligible, seniors must have had their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer on or before May 10 or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on or before September 10. Registration is preferred. Limited, same day walk-in appointments will also be available.

The vaccines at each clinic are free. No proof of insurance is required.

You can register at a clinic on the Saratoga County website. Seniors can also call the county’s COVID-19 Booster Clinic Call Center at (518) 693-1075 to register.

For more information about COVID vaccines and boosters, you can visit the county website or call (518) 584-7460 ext. 8327.