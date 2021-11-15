Saratoga County adds more booster clinics for seniors ahead of holiday season

COVID-19

by: Sara Rizzo

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County Public Health Services is increasing their booster shot clinics for seniors ahead of the holiday season. The county has added four Moderna clinics with a mass booster clinic at Gavin Park in Wilton expecting to serve 400 seniors.

Upcoming booster clinics:

  • November 16, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Saratoga County Public Safety Building. To be eligible, seniors must have had their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer on or before May 16 or their Johnson and Johnson vaccine on or before September 16.
  • November 16, 3:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Corinth Central School.  To be eligible, seniors must have had their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer on or before May 16 or their Johnson and Johnson vaccine on or before September 16.
  • November 17, 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Saratoga County Public Safety Building. To be eligible, seniors must have had their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer on or before May 17 or their Johnson and Johnson vaccine on or before September 17.
  •  November 18, 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Gavin Park. To be eligible, seniors must have had their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer on or before May 18 or their Johnson and Johnson vaccine on or before September 18.

The clinics are for seniors 65 years old or older. The vaccines are free and no proof of insurance is required. Registration is preferred and strongly recommended. Limited, same day walk-in appointments will also be available.

You can register on the county’s website or call the county’s COVID-19 Booster Clinic Call Center at (518) 693-1075. 

