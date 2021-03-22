Sanders, Gillibrand, Warren want 4th stimulus check

WASHINGTON (WJW) — As the latest federal direct payment hits most of our bank accounts, some Democratic lawmakers are already eyeing another stimulus check.

A group of 10 Democratic senators released a letter this month that asks President Joe Biden to include additional stimulus money in the next spending bill, according to the Washington Post. The letter mentions “recurring” payments as part of the plan.

“We urge you to include recurring direct payments and automatic unemployment insurance extensions tied to economic conditions in your Build Back Better long-term economic plan,” the group writes.

The letter is signed by senators including Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, and Kirsten Gillibrand. They say the two forms of payments are effective together.

“Data shows that direct payments and enhanced unemployment insurance are among the most effective forms of relief available. Not only do these payments help keep families out of poverty, but they act as economic stimulus by increasing spending and supporting jobs,” the group writes.

The White House has not publicly commented on the group’s proposal. In May 2020, then-Sen. Kamala Harris joined Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey to propose recurring direct monthly payments of $2,000.

Take a look at 10 senators’ letter below: