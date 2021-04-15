Saint Rose offering COVID vaccinations to general public

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The College of Saint Rose will be hosting a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 15 in the Daniel P. Nolan Gymnasium. The clinic is open to not only to students and employees, but the general public as well.

To attend the clinic, you must present a New York State government-issued photo identification that displays your date of birth, such as a driver’s license, passport, etc. Saint Rose students and employees should also bring their Saint Rose ID card with them.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and appointments can be made online.