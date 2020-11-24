Rite Aid to update COVID testing program: new costs and age restrictions

CAMP HILL, Pa. (NEWS10) – To continue to provide its customers with an essential service during the pandemic, Rite Aid is updating its COVID-19 testing program. Effective December 1, no-charge testing at Rite Aid’s existing testing sites will be replaced by testing for individuals 13 years of age and older for $115 per test – regardless of whether the individual is symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Also, in order to provide more testing access to customers and communities, Rite Aid will soon expand COVID-19 testing to up to an additional 1,000 drive-through locations.

Previously, testing was only available to individuals 18 years of age or older. The expanded program allows parents or legal guardians of individuals 13-18 years of age to create Baseline COVID-19 accounts so that they may be screened and tested as well. Parents or legal guardians must provide consent for individuals under 18, show their government issued identification, and accompany their children to the appointment and supervise them during the test.

Rite Aid partnered with the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in March to provide COVID-19 diagnostic testing. The program evolved and scaled up in response to the growing need for testing as the pandemic unfolded. After months of successful partnership, HHS funding has ended, but testing at Rite Aid will remain and be expanded.

Rite Aid’s COVID-19 testing locations utilize simple self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Customers can pre-register online to schedule a time slot for testing. Testing will be temporarily unavailable at Rite Aid sites on Thanksgiving and resume on December 1.