Rite Aid extends COVID-19 priority scheduling for school workers

COVID-19
Posted: / Updated:

Shown is a sign outside a Rite-Aid pharmacy in Steelton, Pa., Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WJET) – Rite Aid announced on Thursday that the company has extended the priority COVID-19 vaccine scheduling period for teachers, school staff and childcare providers.

The goal in mind is to help ensure these groups are vaccinated during March. The initiative is in accordance with a directive from the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and President Biden’s Administration.

In a continued effort to protect school communities, the scheduling of select COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available exclusively to qualifying educators, school staff and licensed childcare program staff on the following dates:

  • Friday, March 19
  • Saturday, March 20
  • Friday, March 26
  • Saturday, March 27

Those that are eligible can access the online Rite Aid scheduling tool to make their appointment.

