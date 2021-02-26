Residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccine turn to bots for help with seeking appointments

(WWLP) – A seemingly easy solution for booking a vaccine appointment online is being met with resistance among public health officials, who are calling it unfair. 

Some people have turned to “bots” for help in booking these appointments. They’re computer programs that scan websites and send alerts when slots open up.

One of those bots led many people from Boston to sign up for slots at a clinic in Franklin County which forced local officials to cancel all of the appointments and switch to a private system. 

