Rensselaer, Washington Counties encounter delay for second doses of COVID vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

CAPTIAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer and Washington Counties announced they are postponing the second doses of vaccines appointments February 18-21. The counties say this is due to lack of vaccine allotment.

Rensselaer County

Rensselaer County says that residents who were scheduled to receive their second Moderna vaccine at some point between Thursday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 21 are affected by the delay. The county says the postponement is because they have not yet received the supply of second shot vaccines and a heavy snowstorm expected later this week.

The County Health Department expects to operate a vaccine clinic from February 24 through March 1 to accommodate those who were supposed to receive their second dose. This will not affect residents scheduled to receive their first shot during this time period.

Washington County

Washington County released a statement saying they also have not received their second vaccine allocation. In response, they will be postponing their second dose POD event for first responders and tentatively keeping their second dose POD events for those 65 and older.

The County says these changes only affect first responders who received their first dose on January 21 and are supposed to receive their second dose on February 18. Appointments will be rescheduled the following week as soon as the supply is received. Those who attended the corresponding first dose POD event on January 21 were sent a follow up notification earlier Wednesday.

Residents 65 and older who received their first doses on January 23 and 24, and are supposed to receive their second dose February 20 or 21, might also affected by the changes. At the moment, the County is tentatively keeping these appointments depending on the arrival of vaccine supply leading up to the events. If the vaccines arrive in time, Public Health will confirm appointments. If residents do not receive a confirmation call, the appointment will not be happening as originally planned.