Rensselaer County hits new record of positive COVID-19 cases

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials said Rensselaer County has reached a new record of confirmed coronavirus cases.

It was announced Friday that 41 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, which is the highest single-day total in the county since the pandemic began. The previous record was set Thursday at 40.

The rolling seven-day average for Rensselaer County, according to New York State is 1.9%.

While seeing a record for the number of new cases, the county also saw a record single-day total for number of cases cleared for recovery on Friday with 31 cases cleared.

With the new cases, there are now 1,524 confirmed cases in the county and 255 active cases.

The new cases include:

A new case involving a 79-year-old East Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a five-year-old Rensselaer boy who is a student in the Taconic Hills school district in Columbia County.

A new case involving a 38-year-old Rensselaer woman who is a teacher in the Taconic Hills school district in Columbia County.

A new case involving a seven-year-old Rensselaer boy who is a student in the Taconic Hills school district in Columbia County.

A new case involving a 40-year-old Rensselaer man.

A new case involving a 12-year-old North Greenbush boy who is a student in the Wynantskill UFSD.

A new case involving a 15-year-old North Greenbush boy who is a student in the Wynantskill UFSD.

A new case involving a five-year-old East Greenbush boy who is a student in the East Greenbush Central School District.

A new case involving a 13-year-old East Greenbush boy who is a student in the East Greenbush Central School District.

A new case involving a 53-year-old East Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 67-year-old Schaghticoke man.

A new case involving a 47-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving an 18-year-old Sand Lake man.

A new case involving a 14-year-old North Greenbush girl who is a student in the Averill Park Central School District.

A new case involving a 50-year-old Schodack woman who is employed by the Schodack Central School District.

A new case involving a 29-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 91-year-old woman who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving a 76-year-old Troy man who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving a 91-year-old Troy man woman who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving a 49-year-old Troy woman who is employed at the Eddy Heritage House.

A new case involving a seven-year-old Rensselaer boy who is a student in the Rensselaer City School District.

A new case involving a 47-year-old Troy woman who is an employee at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving a 14-year-old Rensselaer girl who is a student at Rensselaer City School District.

A new case involving a 38-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 67-year-old Rensselaer man.

A new case involving a 47-year-old Sand Lake woman.

A new case involving a 28-year Troy woman.

A new case involving a 13-year-old Poestenkill boy who is a student in the Averill Park Central School District.

A new case involving a 45-year-old Poestenkill man.

A new case involving a 19-year-old Poestenkill woman who is an employee at the Van Rensselaer Manor nursing home.

A new case involving a five-month-old Pittstown girl.

A new case involving a three-year-old Pittstown girl.

A new case involving a 35-year-old Troy man who is an employee at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

A new case involving an 18-year-old Troy man who is a student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

A new case involving an 83-year-old Troy woman who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving a 94-year-old Troy woman who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving a 96-year-old Troy woman who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving an 87-year-old Troy man who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving a 79-year-old Troy woman who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving a 60-year-old Schaghticoke man.

A new case involving a 34-year-old Troy man.

There are now 14 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including one in ICU. There are now 926 residents in monitor quarantine, including 779 due to exposure and 147 due to travel.

There have been 94,496 tests administered, including 1,269 recorded Thursday.

There have been 53 deaths of residents from COVID-19 to date with the latest deaths reported on November 18.

The county also announced 31 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 1,216 cases cleared to date.