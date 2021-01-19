Red Cross needs more convalescent plasma donations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The American Red Cross said convalescent plasma is in short supply, and the organization says they can use it to help COVID-19 patients.

This plasma can be donated by those who have recovered from the virus. The antibodies contained in the plasma can help boost a patient’s immune response to the coronavirus.

The American Red Cross aid as cases surge nationwide, there’s now a dire shortage.

“This is a disease that has still very few therapeutics, we’re seeing there are now studies that suggest the earlier you give it, the better it is,” said Dr. Pampee Young, Chief Medical Officer of the American Red Cross.

“We just simply can’t keep up so we need as many as our recovered COVID-19 patients as possible to roll up their sleeves and come in and donate.”

Health officials said fully recovered COVID-19 patients can give plasma every seven days as long as they still have the antibodies.