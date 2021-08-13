Proctors requiring vaccinations at performances through November

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Along with its requirement that patrons wear masks at its venues, Proctors Collaborative announced Friday that they would also require vaccinations at theatrical performances through November 15.

“The vaccination policy was already put in place for all staff earlier this summer and when Broadway recently extended its vaccination mandate beyond performers and backstage crew to include audiences, we decided to follow suit,” said CEO Philip Morris in a written statement from Proctors. “The rise in coronavirus infection rates in the Capital Region dictates enhanced safety measures as part of good public policy, and we do not want to risk our ability to fully restart!”

Ticketholders over 12 seated in the audience must show proof of being fully vaccinated, and the last dose must have been administered at least two weeks before the event. Proctors is requiring:

A photo ID and

A vaccination card or photo of vaccination card or

A digital vaccine record (like the Excelsior Pass)

“We will take thorough measures to communicate with impacted ticket holders. Ticketholders who are not able to meet this new safety requirement will be eligible for a refund,” Morris added.

Theatrical venues with seating include the Proctors MainStage in Schenectady and Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany. However, an exhibit like “Dinosaurs in Motion” at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga, which is not a seated theatrical event, is exempt from the vaccine requirement. Meetings, educational classes, and private events would also be exempt.

Each of the three venues above already upgraded their air handling systems to MERV-13 filtration and include 35% fresh outside air. Even so, Proctors also reiterated that all patrons of any age have to mask up inside their buildings at all times.