Price Chopper shifting hours for coronavirus again

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Price Chopper, which operates scores of grocery stores throughout the region, are modifying their hours again in response to changing coronavirus conditions and government recommendations.

Like many other retailers dealing with the coronavirus, Price Chopper locations will limit hours to sanitize and let the elderly shop in isolation.

We recognize the importance of our role as a provider of vital goods and services and will continue to adjust our business in response to the (most urgent) expressed and developing needs of our communities. Our focus on sanitation and supply chain flow places priority on the customer experience, helping us to reassure customers that the food supply is not in jeopardy. Scott Grimmett, Price Chopper President and CEO

Starting Wednesday, all Price Chopper, Market 32, and Market Bistro stores close at 10 p.m. and reopen at 7 a.m. to allow for restocking additional cleaning.

Stores also offer daily senior hours every morning to protect the community members most vulnerable to Coronavirus. All stores will be open exclusively to seniors from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. starting Thursday.

The grocery chain will also freeze refund, return, and raincheck policies for the time being.

