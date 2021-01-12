Price Chopper/Market 32 to offer COVID vaccines at select pharmacies

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Beginning Thursday, Jan. 14, Price Chopper/Market 32 will offer the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to individuals who qualify, including those who are age 75 and older, at the following Capital Region Price Chopper/Market 32 pharmacies:

Market 32 Pharmacy, 1640 Eastern Parkway, Schenectady

Market 32 Pharmacy, 15 Park Ave., Clifton Park

Market Bistro Pharmacy, 873 New Loudon Road, Latham

The phased allocation of vaccines to designated groups, according to vaccine prioritization guidelines established by each state and immunization jurisdiction and their local health departments, is based in part on guidance from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). As the supply increases, vaccination will progress to the next phase.

“We have been working very closely with state officials to accelerate the vaccination rate in the communities we serve,” said Kathy Bryant, Price Chopper/Market 32 Vice President of Pharmacy. “Price Chopper/Market 32 is proud to extend the expertise of our pharmacists to the critical task of administering Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine and we are confident that we will soon be able to offer the same in other stores throughout our six-state footprint.”

To determine eligibility for the vaccine and to register for an appointment, visit www.pricechopper.com/covidvaccine/. The vaccine is available at the Price Chopper/Market 32 stores listed above by appointment only. If shot “events” are full, customers should continue to check the website on a regular basis for new availabilities. Those who secure an appointment will receive an e-voucher to print out or display on a mobile device that should be brought to the pharmacy for their appointment, along with a government ID and insurance information. After receiving the vaccine, each recipient will be asked to remain in a dedicated safe space on the premises for a required observation period of 15 to 30 minutes.

For more information or assistance scheduling an appointment, click here or call 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829).