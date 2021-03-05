Price Chopper/Market 32 adds new pharmacy sites to expand COVID-19 vaccination opportunities

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Price Chopper/Market 32 is expanding COVID-19 vaccines availabilities across New York State. Price Chopper/Market 32 announced on Friday that the company has added new pharmacies at specific New York State locations which will now offer both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines.

The company stated that the vaccines will be available to qualifying individuals; prioritizing those who are age 65 and older.

“We have been working very closely with state officials to accelerate the vaccination rate in the communities we serve,” stated Price Chopper/Market 32 Vice President of Pharmacy Kathy Bryant. “Price Chopper/Market 32 is proud to extend the expertise of our pharmacists to the critical task of administering COVID-19 vaccines and we are confident that we will soon be able to offer the same in other stores throughout our six-state footprint.”

Additionally, Price Chopper/Market 32 has partnered with eTrueNorth to establish a new online scheduling system. The system will constantly display a rolling two days of appointments, loading new appointments on a daily basis. Customers are urged to continuously check each specific site on as vaccine distribution continues to remain uneven.

The following pharmacy sites were added this week at Price Chopper/Market 32 locations:

North Country

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 710 Gateway Center, 981 Ford Street, Ogdensburg

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 677 Upper Glen Street, Queensbury

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 111 East Main Street, Canton

Central NY/Southern Tier

P rice Chopper Pharmacy, 1790 Black River Blvd., Rome

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1001 North Street, Endicott

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 854 State Route 13, Cortland

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 5701 East Circle Drive, Cicero

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 3863 State Route 31, Liverpool

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1000 Main Street, Oneonta

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 12 West First Street South, Fulton

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 10 Glenwood Avenue, Binghamton

Capital Region/Mohawk Valley

Market 32 Pharmacy, 290 Saratoga Rd., Glenville

Market 32 Pharmacy,501 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 105 Plaza Lane, Cobleskill

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 329 Glenmont Road, Glenmont

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1892 Central Avenue, Colonie

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 2614 Route 66, Chatham

Hudson Valley

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 320 West Bridge Street, Catskill

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 2585 South Road, Poughkeepsie

Price Chopper Pharmacy, Sanford Farms Shopping Center, Amsterdam

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 6025 NY State Route 5, Palatine Bridge

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 39 North Plank Road, Newburgh

A full list of pharmacies across New York State can be found on the Price Chopper website. COVID-19 vaccines are available at all stores by appointment only.

Once an appointment is scheduled, customers will receive an e-voucher to print out or display on a mobile device that is required at the time of appointment, along with a government ID and insurance information.

Price Chopper/Market 32 is administering the vaccine to New York State eligible individuals. This includes those in Phase 1a, initial groups from Phase 1b ad those 65 years of age and older.

To schedule an appointment at a participating pharmacy, visit the Price Chopper/Market 32 website.