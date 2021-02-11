Price Chopper expanding vaccine program

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Price Chopper, the Schenectady-based supermarket chain, and its Market 32 imprint are offering the Moderna vaccine at five new pharmacies in the Capital Region. While supplies last, eligible individuals can sign up.

The grocery store says, for now, the focus is on vaccinating those who are 65 and older. The company says its new online scheduling system goes live on Friday, with the first available appointment on Monday. In a statement, Price Chopper said, “A rolling three days of appointments will be shown at once and new appointments will load every day.”

Check out the new locations where Price Chopper and Market 32 pharmacies are participating in the program:

Market 32 Pharmacy, 3045 Route 50, Wilton

Market 32 Pharmacy, 141 Sanford Farms Plaza, Amsterdam

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1879 Altamont Avenue, Schenectady

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1 Kendall Way, Malta

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 4535 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Price Chopper announced those new sites on Thursday. The three locations below already offered vaccines before Thursday’s announcement, and will continue to do so:

Market 32 Pharmacy, 1640 Eastern Parkway, Schenectady

Market 32 Pharmacy, 15 Park Avenue, Clifton Park

Market Bistro Pharmacy, 873 New Loudon Road, Latham

In a statement, Kathy Bryant, Price Chopper/Market 32 vice president of pharmacy, said, “We have been working very closely with state officials to accelerate the vaccination rate in the communities we serve.” The statement says the company hopes to include more groups as soon as New York updates their guidelines, which depends on supply.

Once an appointment is scheduled, patients will get an e-voucher to bring to the pharmacy, along with government identification and insurance information. After being vaccinated, recipients are supposed to remain for observation for up to a half-hour. Moderna’s vaccine requires two-dose series, with the second given 28 days after the first.

The hope is to include more groups as soon as the state releases that information. Price Chopper suggests checking back regularly if there are no reservations available. For more information or help, call New York’s vaccination hotline at (833) NYS-4VAX.