President-elect Biden will receive national security briefing on Tuesday

WILMINGTON, Del. (NewsNation Now) — President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris will receive a national security briefing on Tuesday, according to their official schedule.
A source close to the transition team told NewsNation that former U.S. government officials will conduct the briefing because the General Services Administration has not obtained “ascertainment.”
Earlier on Monday, Biden warned of “dire consequences” if President Donald Trump and his administration refused to coordinate with his transition team on the coronavirus pandemic and block briefings on national security, policy issues, and vaccine plans.
“More people may die if we don’t coordinate,” Biden told reporters during a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware.
