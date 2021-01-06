President Donald Trump: ‘Go home and go home in peace’

Coronavirus Outbreak
Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White House in Washington, after returning from a rally in Dalton, Ga. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(WSYR) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to ask protesters to leave the Capitol Building.

“We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election,” Trump said in the Twitter video.

He went on to tell protesters to go home peacefully. Protesters previously stormed the Capitol Building on Wednesday.

But go home and go home in peace.

President Donald Trump

Twitter has now marked that video with: “This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted or liked due to a risk of violence”

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report