President Donald Trump: ‘Go home and go home in peace’

(WSYR) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to ask protesters to leave the Capitol Building.
“We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election,” Trump said in the Twitter video.
He went on to tell protesters to go home peacefully. Protesters previously stormed the Capitol Building on Wednesday.
Twitter has now marked that video with: “This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted or liked due to a risk of violence”
