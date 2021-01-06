President Donald Trump: ‘Go home and go home in peace’

President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White House in Washington, after returning from a rally in Dalton, Ga. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(WSYR) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to ask protesters to leave the Capitol Building.

“We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election,” Trump said in the Twitter video.

He went on to tell protesters to go home peacefully. Protesters previously stormed the Capitol Building on Wednesday.

But go home and go home in peace. President Donald Trump

Twitter has now marked that video with: “This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted or liked due to a risk of violence”