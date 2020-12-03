Potential COVID exposures at Bolton Landing restaurant over Thanksgiving weekend

BOLTON LANDING, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services is advising the public of recent COVID-19 exposures at Frederick’s Restaurant & Lounge on Lake Shore Drive/Route 9N in Bolton Landing. These exposures occurred on November 28, November 30, and December 1.

Public Health contact tracers have confirmed that two individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 this week were at Frederick’s and may have been infectious.

One was present between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on November 28, and did not wear a mask while eating. The other was present between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on November 30. Additionally, the second person was at the restaurant between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. as well as 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on December 1. A mask was not worn while this person was eating.

If you were at this business during these time periods, please monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, chills and loss of sense of taste and/or smell, over the 14-day period from the date of the potential exposure. If experiencing any of these symptoms, contact your medical provider, an urgent care center or your local public health agency as soon as possible.

For Warren County residents, Warren County Health Services can be reached at 518-761-6580.

If you believe you need a COVID-19 test, contact your medical provider, an urgent care center or the New York State COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065.