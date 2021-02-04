Post-COVID care clinic at Albany Med specializes in treating patients with lingering symptoms

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Patients who have recovered from the acute phase of COVID-19 but who are experiencing lingering symptoms can now be treated at the Post-COVID Care Clinic at Albany Med.

The Post-COVID Care Clinic at Albany Med treats patients 18 or older who have a documented positive test for COVID-19 or COVID-19 antibodies. But, they are no longer acutely ill and have lingering symptoms at least four weeks after their initial diagnosis. Meaning, they do not have a high fever or chills. Telemedicine visits are offered after an initial consultation or if travel to the clinic is prohibitive for the patient.

“After the first wave of the pandemic, we began to see COVID-19 patients who were no longer acutely ill but who had persistent symptoms related to the virus,” said Anupama Tiwari, M.D., a pulmonologist in the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Albany Med and director of the Post-COVID Care Clinic. “This new clinic enables us to treat any lingering lung issues, as well as connect patients with other specialists across the Medical Center to address the full range of health issues that can result from a COVID-19 infection.”

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that approximately one-third of COVID-19 patients experience prolonged illness. These patients, often called “long-haulers,” have lingering symptoms weeks to months after their acute symptoms have resolved, including:

Shortness of breath

Cough

Fatigue or exhaustion

Racing heart

Chest pain

Inability to concentrate

General feeling of malaise

As part of the initial visit to the clinic, each patient will receive a pulmonary function test (PFT) to evaluate how well the respiratory system is working. Further tests, referrals or treatments are based on each individual’s symptoms and medical history.

“Whether a patient needs a CT scan to look for possible blood clots, an echocardiogram to check for any damage to the heart or another test, our goal is to identify the underlying causes of a patient’s illness and help him or her back to improved health and functionality,” said Dr. Tiwari.

Albany Med’s Post-COVID Care Clinic is located on the second floor of 16 New Scotland Ave. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (518) 262-9340.