Possible reactions to Pfizer vaccine: Is it safe for everyone?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first doses of the recently approved Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine were administered in various locations across New York today. Governor Andrew Cuomo believes every New Yorker needs to “do their part” by receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. But many still wonder, is it safe for everyone?

According to a phase 3 trial published by the New England Journal of Medicine, a vast majority of people will receive no side effects from the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine. Out of the 43,448 participants, 3.8 experienced fatigue, 2% got a headache, and between 11 and 16 percent got a fever depending on their age. However, serious adverse events only occurred 0.1% more in those that got the vaccine compared to those in the placebo group.

“This is really not unsuspected,” Scott L. Osur, M.D., said. “This just shows you are getting an immune response you want from the vaccine.” Osur, an Allergy specialist, added that these responses are a normal reaction to receiving almost any vaccine.

However, last week in Great Britain, two healthcare workers experienced anaphalaxis after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Then, the British administration published a waning for patients with severe allergies.

They later revoked this statement, but the reaction caused ripples of concern across the United States. The FDA held a press conference over the weekend, assuring the American people that only certain allergies should be of any concern to people planning to receive the Pfizer vaccine in the future.

Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., Director, FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said that only people with a history of severe allergic reactions to a vaccine or its components should discuss the risks of taking the vaccine with their doctor. He also went on to assure the public that the CDC will be making sure each distribution site is fully equipped for a possible allergic reaction.

”You have to balance the risk of Covid with hospitalization or even death. With the extremely rare chance you’ll have a side effect from the vaccine,” Osur said.

According to National institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Between 75 and 80 percent of the U.S. population needs to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to get back to some semblance of normalcy.