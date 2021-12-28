Pop-up COVID vaccination site opening in Plattsburgh

FILE – Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a cooler before being thawed at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site in the Bronx borough of New York on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another state-run COVID vaccination state will open in the North Country this week. Governor Kathy Hochul has confirmed that a new pop-up vaccination site will open in Plattsburgh in the Clinton Community College Gymnasium.

This location will administer first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine and booster doses for all eligible individuals. This includes those ages five and older for the initial vaccine and 16 years of age and older for the booster shot.

According to Governor Hochul, this site will aim to increase vaccination rates in the North Country amid a winter surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Our greatest defense against the winter surge is to get vaccinated and keep up with all recommended vaccine doses,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “Get vaccinated, get your children five and older vaccinated, get the booster, and wear a mask indoors. We will continue to work with our local partners to provide the resources needed to ensure New Yorkers in the North Country and every part of the State can protect themselves and their loved ones.”

The pop-up site in Plattsburgh will be open on Wednesday, December 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments can be made online.