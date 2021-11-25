Planes, trains, and automobiles: Tri-state seeing surge of holiday travel

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Determined to reclaim Thanksgiving traditions put on pause by the pandemic, millions of Americans are gathering again with friends and family. They piled onto planes, boarded trains, and hopped into their cars to travel for the holiday.

The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year. AAA predicted more than 53 million travelers total—almost back to pre-pandemic levels. Of those, over 48 million will travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday period—an increase of nearly 4 million over last year, despite sharply higher gasoline prices.

And while roads were expected to be particularly crowded in 2021, plenty of eager travelers took to the sky instead. According to AAA, about 4.2 million travelers were expected to fly Wednesday, nearly double 2020’s amount.

Many looked forward to seeing loved ones. “I’m excited, very excited, it’s been a while,” one grandmother moving through LaGuardia Airport said.

For those traveling internationally, getting a COVID test was a source of stress. To help ease the burden, LaGuardia Airport offered tests on site. A COVID test is not required to fly within the U.S., though the CDC still recommended doing so.