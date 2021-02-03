People find alternative ways to get vaccinated after Erie County cancels appointments

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dr. Gale Burstein, Erie County Health Commissioner, says her department received 1,700 vaccines Tuesday from the state, and that all of those doses will go toward rescheduling the canceled appointments.

The problem, she says, is that the county’s allocations remain low, which means rescheduling will take weeks. “It’s a long slog,” she says. “It’s very difficult with the state’s systems. However, we are doing it.”

Burstein says Erie County’s Health Department has started the long process of rescheduling vaccine appointments from January. Nearly 10,000 people had their appointment canceled after the county did not receive enough doses from the state. Now, Burstein warns that it could take a while before each appointment has been rescheduled.

“As you can imagine, we’re only receiving 1,700 doses a week for our general population, and we have over 9,000 vaccine appointments that we had to cancel and are trying to reschedule. This is going to take all of February and maybe even a little longer.”

Karin Needham and her husband Bill were left frustrated after the county canceled their appointments. “The only way people are going to get these appointments is by being diligent and keep trying other avenues.” So she did just that.

Instead of waiting for the county to reschedule the appointments, the Needhams were able to get vaccinated through a pharmacy. “I went to CVS’ website and it kept saying it was down, it was being serviced, it was serviced. I waited until well after midnight and I got lucky, I was able to get on after midnight and I was able to get my first and my second appointment as well as my husbands.”

Brittany Kasza says she was extremely disappointed when she had two vaccine appointments canceled by the county. “I actually had two appointments. One was scheduled for January 19, then I had another scheduled for January 26. Both of which were canceled via email.”

But she was able to schedule a new appointment through her employer. ” I was lucky that I was able to get a vaccine through Sister’s Hospital. The doctor that I work for had let me know she received an email that they were reaching out to affiliates. I actually was able to get an appointment the very next day. And I feel very lucky because a lot of people are still struggling with getting their first vaccine.”

People who are still waiting for their appointment to be rescheduled will receive an email from the county. Dr. Burstein says their appointment will be for the same time and location as their original one.