Pediatrician conducting vaccine trials at Upstate talks about study’s progress

(WSYR) — On Thursday, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America released a statement on religious exemptions and the COVID-19 vaccine.

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, the highest clergy member of the Greek Orthodox religion in the U.S., met with Bishops from across the country on a video conference. The group unanimously affirmed that the Church not only permits vaccinations against diseases but "encourages Her Faithful, after medical tests and approbations, to be vaccinated with the approved vaccines against SARS-CoV-2," according to a statement from the Archdiocese.