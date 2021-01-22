Payments for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance to resume

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBRE) — Payments for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program are resuming through a new federal CARES Act extension, announced Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) on Friday.

“Families are relying on these PUA benefits to get through this terrible pandemic and [we] have worked as quickly as possible to complete the implementation and resume payments,” said L&I’s Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier in a statement.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program aims to compensate those not typically eligible for unemployment. This includes gig workers, freelancers, and self-employed people.

