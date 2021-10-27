Over 100 new cases, upcoming booster clinics in Albany County COVID update, October 27

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported 106 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now 77.8.

Among the new cases in the county, 20 were in contact with people who tested positive, 80 did not know how they were exposed, two reported traveling out of state, and four are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings. There are now 489 active cases in the county and 115 recoveries since Tuesday.

The county reports eight new hospitalizations and 34 residents are now hospitalized with the virus. There are eight patients in ICU’s and there are no new COVID deaths to report.

“The number of new hospitalizations overnight continues to be a concern along with the increase of new positive cases in the triple digits once again,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “There is good news as our vaccination clinics will be providing the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters starting today.”

As of Tuesday, 72.5% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the COVID vaccine, and 66.6% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 83.6%.

Upcoming COVID vaccination clinics:

October 27, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School, Albany. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters and first, second, third doses of Pfizer and Moderna; Johnson & Johnson available.

October 28, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Colonie Central High School, Colonie. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters and first, second, third doses of Pfizer and Moderna; Johnson & Johnson available.

November 6, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Breakfast with Grand Street Community Arts, Albany. Pfizer, Moderna boosters and first, second doses; Johnson & Johnson available.

November 6, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Berne-Knox-Westerlo High School, Berne. Pfizer, Moderna boosters and first, second doses; Johnson & Johnson available.

“I encourage anyone who is eligible to get a booster,” said McCoy. “We know that the vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19 and in most cases, helps lessens the effects if someone contracts the virus.”

Residents can also receive Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Albany County Department of Health. The 12 and up population is currently eligible. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.