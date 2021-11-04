Over 100 new cases in Albany County COVID update, November 4

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported 108 new positive COVID cases and 86 recoveries since Wednesday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 73.6.

Of the new cases, 30 were in contact with someone who tested positive, 72 did not know how they were exposed, one reported traveling out of state and five are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings. There are 530 active cases in the county since Wednesday.

There were three new hospitalizations in the county and 34 residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Nine patients are in ICU’s. There were no new COVID deaths reported.

As of Wednesday, 72.8% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 66.9% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 83.9%.

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose can get one from the Albany County Department of Health. More information on the booster dose can be found on the New York State website.

Upcoming COVID vaccination clinics

November 6, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Breakfast with Grand Street Community Arts, Albany (Pfizer Booster, first, second, third doses; Johnson and Johnson Booster and first dose)

November 6, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Berne-Knox-Westerlo High School, Berne (Pfizer Booster, first, second, third doses; Johnson and Johnson Booster and first dose)

Residents can also receive free Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. The 12+ population is currently eligible. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.