Officials warn of virus spread at gatherings on Thanksgiving Eve

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Health Department expressed concern over people gathering indoors on Thanksgiving Eve rather than going out to bars and restaurants.

The day before Thanksgiving is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year. Owner of All Star Wine and Spirits Craig Allen said when he opened on Wednesday morning his store was been packed.

“College kids that are back have said they have a few friends coming over. So, they’re kind of hanging out and not going to the bars,” Allen said.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy asked people not to gather this year at his daily press briefing. The county executive added that bars and restaurants could at least manage health safety protocols to keep people safe compared to people gathering at a residence.

Health experts warn 40 to 50 percent of a household will be infected after an initial person contracts the virus.

“When you’re telling people around 9:30 p.m. that they have to leave, you’re not really an environment where people want to have parties,” said Owner of McGeary’s Irish Pub Tess Collins.

Bars must close down by 10 p.m. under a recent order by Governor Cuomo.

The Albany County Health Commissioner warned if people do not follow safety guidelines the numbers of infections will continue to rise.