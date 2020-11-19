NYSUT, local unions to host drive-thru food pantry for Capital Region educators, families in need on Friday

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State United Teachers and Capital Region unions are hosting a drive-thru food pantry for laid-off educators and local families in need on Friday. The event will be 10 a.m. to noon at NYSUT’s headquarters at 800 Troy-Schenectady Road, in Latham.

The event, put on in conjunction with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, the Capital District Area Labor Federation and Catholic Charities, will provide individuals and families with a variety of fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, dairy products and shelf-stable foods.

NYSUT also will provide food for educators and school staff members laid off earlier this school year. Food will be delivered to the Albany Public School Teachers Association, Albany Public School United Employees and Schenectady Federation of Teachers to distribute to their members in need.

The event is the first in a series planned to take place around the state as part of NYSUT Cares, a new union-led charitable initiative to aid education professionals, students, families and communities in need across New York.