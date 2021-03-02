NYS ‘unanimously recommends’ new Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force unanimously recommends the use of Janssen Pharmaceuticals/Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, following the FDA’s advisory committee’s recommendation for emergency use authorization.

New York expects to receive approximately 164,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, pending final FDA authorization. The added doses will add to New York’s expected Week 12 supply of 422,780 first doses and 290,500 second doses from Pfizer and Moderna, for a total of approximately 878,080 doses. This will be New York State’s highest-ever weekly vaccine allocation.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is single dose and there are fewer restrictions on its storage. New York State is finalizing plans for the vaccine’s prioritization and distribution with partners.