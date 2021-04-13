“I’m glad I got vaccinated, regardless,” Sambolin said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 66.3% effective in clinical trials, with people having the most protection two weeks after receiving the shot.

The three vaccines currently on the U.S. market—Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson—never promised a 100% shield against getting the virus. But the shots are extremely vital on the road toward normalcy because they pretty much universally prevent death.

“If we can keep people out of the ICU and they just get a milder case, that actually lowers the mortality,” said Dr. Laila Woc-Colburn, infectious disease specialist with Emory University.