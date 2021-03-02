New York virus variants ‘something we take very, very seriously,’ Dr. Fauci says

(PIX11) — Federal health experts take a mutated versions of the coronavirus spreading in New York City and State “very, very seriously,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Monday.

The new variant in New York City, which first appeared in the metropolitan area in late November, has since cropped up in neighboring states. It likely started in Washington Heights, Fauci said.

“We have to really keep an eye on that,” Fauci said.

Public health experts warn it’s not clear yet how problematic the variant may be. It will take further research to understand if the variant spreads more easily or curbs the effectiveness of vaccines.

Experts say that in the meantime, public health measures like social distancing and mask-wearing will reduce opportunities for the coronavirus to continue mutating and spreading.