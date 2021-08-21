NY doc weighs in on vaccine misconceptions

NEW YORK (WUTR) — As COVID cases rise throughout the area, physicians are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. Dr. Joseph Sellers, Physician Executive for Bassett Medical Group and president of the Medical Society of the State of New York, talks about the misconceptions that are still making people hesitant.

“The vaccine is a wonderful tool to have and physicians are encouraging folks to get vaccinated. I just saw a study from the AMA that said it’s like 96% of physicians in America have been vaccinated,” said Sellers. “I think the medical world kinda believes in this stuff!”

Many individuals feel that they do not need to be vaccinated if they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few months. Dr. Sellers said that after testing positive once one does have immunity. However, this does not last long.

“There is immunity to COVID from having had the disease, but it does not seem to last as long or be as complete as if we get vaccinated,” said Sellers. “I’m telling people, following recommendations from the CDC, that after they recover, get vaccinated, so that they have that added protection.”

As the booster shot gets approved, those who are immunocompromised will be the first to receive the booster. Dr. Sellers says that the side effects from this shot should not feel any different from the first.

“When we vaccinate people we are stimulating their immune system and sometimes that can make you feel fluish or fever achy,” said Sellers. “People who have been in the trials of the third dose of the vaccine, their reaction is about the same as the second dose. No worse.”

Physicians’ main focus right now is vaccinating the unvaccinated and they want those who do not have confidence in vaccines to reach out.

“Talk to someone you trust, and [get] background and knowledge to help you through this,” said Sellers. “That’s usually the medical providers the doctors that have been taking care of you in other aspects of your life.”