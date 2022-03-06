ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Health officials said Sunday New York State has hit its lowest statewide positivity rate since July 18. Just 1.36% of all New Yorkers were reported positive with COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon, keeping the statewide rate below 2% for the tenth consecutive day.

Statewide, according to health officials, there have been 12 deaths reported since Saturday. This raised the total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the beginning of the pandemic to 54,832.

Additionally, it was reported Sunday that 1,507 patients are hospitalized with the virus across the state, a decrease of 34 from Saturday. That’s the lowest number since at least last August.

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,125,459

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 16,470

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 333,941

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.7%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Thursday, March 3, 2022 Friday, March 4, 2022 Saturday, March 5, 2022 Capital Region 12.59 11.39 11.60 Central New York 20.17 20.52 20.89 Finger Lakes 7.94 7.78 7.46 Long Island 7.57 7.41 7.17 Mid-Hudson 7.81 8.58 9.49 Mohawk Valley 13.16 11.86 11.42 New York City 7.91 8.81 8.51 North Country 19.16 18.58 18.41 Southern Tier 17.76 16.27 15.80 Western New York 9.54 9.06 9.05 Statewide 9.40 9.67 9.59

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, March 3, 2022 Friday, March 4, 2022 Saturday, March 5, 2022 Capital Region 3.09% 2.79% 2.77% Central New York 4.59% 4.58% 4.56% Finger Lakes 2.47% 2.32% 2.19% Long Island 1.68% 1.66% 1.62% Mid-Hudson 1.58% 1.59% 1.72% Mohawk Valley 2.61% 2.43% 2.26% New York City 1.04% 1.09% 1.03% North Country 4.56% 4.15% 3.90% Southern Tier 2.85% 2.69% 2.51% Western New York 2.86% 2.66% 2.59% Statewide 1.63% 1.60% 1.56%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, March 3, 2022 Friday, March 4, 2022 Saturday, March 5, 2022 Bronx 0.71% 0.87% 0.78% Kings 0.94% 1.00% 0.96% New York 1.28% 1.33% 1.29% Queens 1.07% 1.04% 0.96% Richmond 1.26% 1.26% 1.16%

Saturday 1,566 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,914,388. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,130 29 Allegany 8,826 2 Broome 44,512 35 Cattaraugus 15,225 7 Cayuga 15,696 10 Chautauqua 23,379 7 Chemung 21,034 10 Chenango 9,166 4 Clinton 16,389 21 Columbia 9,904 2 Cortland 10,326 10 Delaware 7,576 3 Dutchess 63,317 20 Erie 206,187 61 Essex 5,480 3 Franklin 9,155 16 Fulton 12,305 5 Genesee 13,541 1 Greene 8,460 1 Hamilton 837 1 Herkimer 13,564 3 Jefferson 19,663 11 Lewis 6,100 1 Livingston 11,496 2 Madison 12,752 10 Monroe 149,560 37 Montgomery 11,695 8 Nassau 398,962 79 Niagara 47,313 14 NYC 2,276,470 507 Oneida 52,304 18 Onondaga 107,706 54 Ontario 19,540 5 Orange 105,566 19 Orleans 8,534 1 Oswego 25,123 25 Otsego 9,679 2 Putnam 23,343 7 Rensselaer 30,946 42 Rockland 91,307 17 Saratoga 45,276 26 Schenectady 32,427 8 Schoharie 4,916 2 Schuyler 3,390 1 Seneca 5,770 4 St. Lawrence 20,612 17 Steuben 19,586 14 Suffolk 423,166 93 Sullivan 18,213 3 Tioga 10,519 6 Tompkins 17,580 16 Ulster 30,935 26 Warren 13,322 4 Washington 11,882 7 Wayne 16,930 13 Westchester 247,250 214 Wyoming 8,232 0 Yates 3,314 2

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:



COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 105 61 58.1% 44 41.9% Central New York 58 31 53.4% 27 46.6% Finger Lakes 233 85 36.5% 148 63.5% Long Island 222 91 41.0% 131 59.0% Mid-Hudson 106 42 39.6% 64 60.4% Mohawk Valley 40 23 57.5% 17 42.5% New York City 512 214 41.8% 298 58.2% North Country 52 18 34.6% 34 65.4% Southern Tier 68 30 44.1% 38 55.9% Western New York 111 53 47.7% 58 52.3% Statewide 1,507 648 43.0% 859 57.0%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Saturday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,832. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: