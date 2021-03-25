NJ gym owner giving memberships to those who don’t get vaccinated

COVID-19

BELLMAWR, N.J. (WNCN) — In light of popular doughnut shop Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts to those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine, one gym owner is doing the opposite.

Ian Smith, who says he is the co-owner of the Atilis Gym, located in Bellmawr, New Jersey had a different proposal: free memberships for everybody who has not been vaccinated.

Smith had this to say on Twitter:

Twitter users didn’t waste time commenting on Smith’s proposal with mixed reactions. Some slammed his decision:

Others were happy to see such a proposal and shot back at everyone who disagreed. “Why all the hatred??? Everyone is welcome to have their own opinions,” another user said in a now-deleted tweet.

Smith says he believes in health “the real way,” which, as he puts it, includes exercise, a good diet, and an environment to destress.

